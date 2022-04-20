Brokers Issue Forecasts for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

NYSE:SYF opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 164,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 194.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

