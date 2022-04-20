Brokers Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABX. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.04.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$31.55 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The stock has a market cap of C$56.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.14.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.35 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

