Brokers Offer Predictions for Fulgent Genetics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FLGT opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.