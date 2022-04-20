Brokers Set Expectations for CAE Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – Scotiabank decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for CAE in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$917.23 million.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$34.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10. The firm has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06. CAE has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

