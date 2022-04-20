Brokers Set Expectations for Core Scientific, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CORZ. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

CORZ opened at 7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 8.35. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of 5.82 and a 1-year high of 14.98.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

