Brokers Set Expectations for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIS. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of FIS opened at $104.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.