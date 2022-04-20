Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

KGC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $37,753,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,609 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

