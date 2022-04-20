Brokers Set Expectations for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $385.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average of $153.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after acquiring an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $9,465,551.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

