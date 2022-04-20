Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM.A. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.84, for a total transaction of C$2,161,565.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,291,385.30.

TSE BAM.A opened at C$69.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of C$54.27 and a 52 week high of C$79.04.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

