Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM.A. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
In other news, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.84, for a total transaction of C$2,161,565.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,291,385.30.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
Read More
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.