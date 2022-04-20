Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,724,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 199,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112,219 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,156,000 after purchasing an additional 109,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

