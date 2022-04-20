Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTX. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

