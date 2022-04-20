Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $80.67.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTX. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (Get Rating)
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.