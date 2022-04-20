Bunge (BG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Bunge has set its FY 2022 guidance at $9.500-$ EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BG stock opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $127.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bunge by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Bunge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

