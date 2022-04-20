Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,530 ($32.92) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($35.78) to GBX 2,950 ($38.38) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.94) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,897.14 ($37.69).

Get Bunzl alerts:

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,076.37 ($40.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,885.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,792.91. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,124 ($40.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The stock has a market cap of £10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($37.78), for a total transaction of £340,435.92 ($442,929.90).

Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.