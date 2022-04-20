Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells £396,491.96 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($39.67), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($515,862.56).
LON BNZL traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,075 ($40.01). The company had a trading volume of 1,137,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,875. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,124 ($40.65). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,885.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,792.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.
Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.
Featured Articles
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.