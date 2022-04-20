Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells £396,491.96 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($39.67), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($515,862.56).

LON BNZL traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,075 ($40.01). The company had a trading volume of 1,137,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,875. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,124 ($40.65). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,885.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,792.91.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,530 ($32.92) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,897.14 ($37.69).

Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.