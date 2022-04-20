BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BZFD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

BZFD traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 132,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,995,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.