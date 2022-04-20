C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHRW opened at $103.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

