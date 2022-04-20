C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after buying an additional 248,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.45. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. Research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

