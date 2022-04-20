CACI International (CACI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY22 guidance at $18.14-18.57 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $295.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CACI International has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CACI International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.