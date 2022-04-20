Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 27th (NASDAQ:CCTSU)

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1’s (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 27th. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CCTSU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

