Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.20.

WHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $493,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083 in the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cactus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after buying an additional 401,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after buying an additional 383,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

