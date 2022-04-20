CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$40.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares cut their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

TSE CAE traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$34.28. 63,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,143. The company has a market cap of C$10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CAE has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$42.43.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$917.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.1672076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

