Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.