Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CXBMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 129,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,888. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

