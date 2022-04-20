Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CXBMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 129,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,888. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12.

Calibre Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

