Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 200,000 Shares

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 193,099 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $11,894,898.40.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62.

Shares of CPE opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 129.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

