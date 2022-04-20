Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Camtek in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. B. Riley also issued estimates for Camtek’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

CAMT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

