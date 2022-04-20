Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Price Target to $3.00

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDBX. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.67.

RDBX stock opened at 2.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.18. Redbox Entertainment has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 27.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

