Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$28.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATUSF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of ATUSF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,009. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

