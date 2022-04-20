Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

GOOS opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,653,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

