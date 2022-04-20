Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion.

Shares of CP opened at C$98.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.94. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$82.12 and a 12 month high of C$105.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$126.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

