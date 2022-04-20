Canadian Utilities (CU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$33.86 and a twelve month high of C$39.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.00. The firm has a market cap of C$10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 32.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CU shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.67.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

