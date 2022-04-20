Canadian Utilities (CU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter.
Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$33.86 and a twelve month high of C$39.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.00. The firm has a market cap of C$10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 32.45.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
