Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. Canfor has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $29.35.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

