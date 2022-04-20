Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 209.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CANO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CANO opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cano Health by 493.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 25.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

