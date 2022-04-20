Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ROIC. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,221,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,471,000 after purchasing an additional 835,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

