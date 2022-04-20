Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPX shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

CPX opened at C$42.49 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.26.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

