Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $13.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on CFFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $12,423,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,462,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,844,000 after buying an additional 463,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2,597.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

