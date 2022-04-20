Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.