Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform Spec Overwgt

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Capstone Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.94.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$6.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.01. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.33 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

