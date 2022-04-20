Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Lowered to “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Capstone Mining from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.94.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$6.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.33 and a 1 year high of C$7.79.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

