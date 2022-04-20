CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. 754,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,353. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $21,904,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $12,401,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 391,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.