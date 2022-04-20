Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $2.29 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $50.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5,620%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

