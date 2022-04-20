Carriage Services (CSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $814.48 million, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carriage Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Carriage Services by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

