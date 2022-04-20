Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £139.09 million and a PE ratio of 18.27. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.20 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.58.
About Carr's Group
