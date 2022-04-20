Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £139.09 million and a PE ratio of 18.27. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.20 ($1.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.58.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

