Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.18

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 147.88 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carr’s Group has a 1 year low of GBX 132.20 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £138.98 million and a P/E ratio of 18.27.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

