Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $121,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $66,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $213.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

