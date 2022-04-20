CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 143,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,343. The stock has a market cap of $424.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,117 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 333,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.