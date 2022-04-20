CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) PT Lowered to $100.00

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OTGLY. Morgan Stanley downgraded CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of CD Projekt stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. 64,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.