Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) to report sales of $73.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $9.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 658.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of FUN opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 396,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

