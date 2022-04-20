Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica stock opened at C$14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.06. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 32,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.14, for a total transaction of C$518,077.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,314,379.16. Also, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.01, for a total transaction of C$29,723.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,494.86. Insiders have sold a total of 607,001 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,627 in the last ninety days.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.