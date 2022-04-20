Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.44 per share for the quarter.
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion.
Celestica stock opened at C$14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.06. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
