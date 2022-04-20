Celestica (CLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q1 guidance at $0.31-0.37 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14.

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $12,972,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 71,231 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Celestica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celestica by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

