Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 368,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 292,615 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Celestica by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.